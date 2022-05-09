KeyBank expands further into digital space after buying fintech GradeFin
May 09, 2022 9:24 AM ETKeyCorp (KEY)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- KeyBank, the primary subsidiary of regional lender KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), on Monday has expanded further into the digital space after it acquired GradFin, a fintech providing advisory solutions to student loan borrowers.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- With regards to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based GradFin, "advisors thoroughly understand the economic environment as well as the specific needs of healthcare providers, while the digital platform provides fast and effective solutions for debt relief and government forgiveness programs," said Jamie Warder, Head of Digital, KeyCorp. "This approach perfectly fits Key's commitment to seamless client interactions and provides for a best-in-class experience."
- The move came after KeyBank in Nov. 2021 bought business-to-business digital platform XUP Payments.
- Towards the end of April, KeyBank ended non-sufficient fund fees and reduced overdraft fees.