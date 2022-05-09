Cigna upgraded to outperform at Cowen on deep value, multiple catalysts
May 09, 2022 9:30 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Cowen has upgraded Cigna (NYSE:CI) to outperform from market perform citing the company's value due to its low P/E and forthcoming catalysts that could advance its stock price.
- The firm also raised its target price to $329 from $242 (~23% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Gary Taylor noted that the health insurer has a 10.7x forward P/E and has had deep value since its acquired pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) Express Scripts in 2018.
- Higher interest rates and inflation are tailwinds for managed care stocks, he added.
- Taylor said that Cigna (CI) is gaining market share and he expects the company to maintain long-term 10%-15% EPS growth at its June investor day.
- He added that the upcoming wave of biosimilar medications will serve as a new earnings opportunity and boost PBM valuations.
