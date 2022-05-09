White Mountains stock rises on deal to sell NSM Insurance to Carlyle
May 09, 2022 9:29 AM ETWhite Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM)CGBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM) stock gained ~6% on Monday after the firm said it will sell NSM Insurance to investment funds affiliated with Carlyle (CG).
- The deal values NSM at ~$1.78B.
- WTM expects the deal will result in a gain of ~$280 to its adj. book value per share and increase undeployed capital to ~$1.7B from ~$0.4B.
- The deal is expected to close during H2 of 2022.
- Closing of the deal is not subject to a financing condition.