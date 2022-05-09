White Mountains stock rises on deal to sell NSM Insurance to Carlyle

Bring the best, become even better

Cecilie_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

  • White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM) stock gained ~6% on Monday after the firm said it will sell NSM Insurance to investment funds affiliated with Carlyle (CG).
  • The deal values NSM at ~$1.78B.
  • WTM expects the deal will result in a gain of ~$280 to its adj. book value per share and increase undeployed capital to ~$1.7B from ~$0.4B.
  • The deal is expected to close during H2 of 2022.
  • Closing of the deal is not subject to a financing condition.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.