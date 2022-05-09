TherapeuticsMD plunges as reverse stock split takes effect
- The shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) have lost ~17% in the pre-market after the women’s healthcare company announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split on Monday.
- The Reverse Stock Split took effect on May 06, 2022, at 5:01 p.m. EST following the submission of amended and restated articles of incorporation with regulators in Nevada last week, TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) said in an SEC filing.
- As a result, every 50 shares of its common stock were converted into one share of common stock and the authorized shares of the common stock dropped to 12 million from 600 million shares, the company added. The company shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Monday when the market opens.
- Citing a legal provision, TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) said that the reverse stock split did not require the approval of the company’s stockholders.
While SA Authors and Wall Street agree TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) is a Buy, the company is a Strong Sell, according to Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.