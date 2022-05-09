Saudi prince confirms rolling stake into new Twitter
May 09, 2022 9:33 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal al Saud has reversed course on Elon Musk's proposed ownership of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) - suggesting some new fast friendship after he rejected the deal three weeks ago.
- The Prince now confirms a 4.6% stake in Twitter as of May 4.
- On April 14, he had tweeted "I don't believe that the proposed offer by @elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of @Twitter given its growth prospects ... Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer."
- Now he's set to roll his stake into the new private Musk-led Twitter. On Thursday he committed in a Musk filing to roll a stake worth $1.9 billion into the company.
- Monday morning's filing says the prince commits just under 35 million shares "in order to retain an equity investment in the Issuer following completion of the Merger in lieu of receiving Merger Consideration in the Merger."
- Twitter has opened down 1.5% in the first minutes of Monday trading, along with a broadly lower market.