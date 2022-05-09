Marvell acquires Tanzanite, enhances cloud-optimized CXL Portfolio

May 09, 2022

Marvell Technology Group operating headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Tanzanite Silicon Solutions, developer of advanced Compute Express Link technologies, in an all-cash transaction.
  • Tanzanite has developed extensive expertise in CXL technology that will help further accelerate Marvell's vision of fully composable cloud infrastructure.
  • The benefits of CXL include infrastructure agility to instantly allocate resources tailored to workload requirements, resulting in improved utilization and reduced total cost of ownership.
  • The future cloud data center will be built on fully disaggregated architecture utilizing CXL technology, requiring greater high-speed interconnectivity than ever combined with optimized compute, networking, memory, security and storage chipset solutions.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q2 of this fiscal year.
