Eledon begins dosing in phase 2a study of tegoprubart to treat kidney disease
May 09, 2022 9:37 AM ETEledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 2a trial of tegoprubart to treat patients with IgA Nephropathy (IgAN).
- IgAN is a type of kidney disease which occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A builds up in the kidneys.
- The study will enroll up to 21 patients in each of two dose cohorts with confirmed diagnosis of IgAN.
- "We are pleased to begin our clinical evaluation of tegoprubart in this area of great unmet need and look forward to sharing early results from this Phase 2a study at the end of the year," said Eledon CEO David-Alexandre Gros.