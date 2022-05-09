Hailiang Education agrees to $14.31/ADS buyout from company founder
May 09, 2022 9:45 AM ETHailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) agreed to a sale to company founder Hailiang Feng for almost $370 million. HLG rose 6.9%.
- Feng agreed to pay $14.31/ADS for the Chinese tutoring company, according to a statement. The price represents a 25% premium to Hailiang's (HLG)'s close price on Dec. 22, before Feng announced a going private proposal and a 8% premium to Friday's closing price.
- The deal is currently expected to close in Q3.
- Kroll LLC operating through its Duff & Phelps Opinions Practice, is serving as the financial advisor to the Special Committee. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP is serving as U.S. legal counsel to the Special Committee. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is serving as U.S. legal counsel to the Company.
- Recall February, RISE Education Cayman signed merger agreement with Data Auto.