Kosmos Q1 results - strong performance across the board

Kosmos (KOS) reported Q1 earnings before the market open in London Monday, beating earnings estimates, delivering very strong free cash flow and progressing on the Company's flagship Tortue LNG project:

Earnings - the company generated 30c in adjusted earnings per share for the quarter, against Street expectations for 25c.

Cash flow - free cash flow came in at $221m, or ~6.6% of the current market cap.

Capital allocation - net debt was reduced by $330m from use of free cash flow, as well as Ghana pre-emption proceeds.

Guide - phase 1 of Tortue LNG is now 75% complete, up from 70% complete at year end, and guidance was adjusted across the board to reflect the Ghana transaction.

Kosmos (KOS) is still up over 100% on the year, but remains relatively inexpensive on free cash flow metrics and is well positioned to take advantage of the improving LNG environment when Tortue comes online.