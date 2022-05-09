Ford plans to start making all-electric E-Transit Custom vehicles in 2023

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F -2.1%) revealed the first details of the all-new, all-electric, E-Transit Custom. The automaker said the new vehicle will be a major step in its electrification transformation to follow on the heels of the all-electric E-Transit that began production in March this year.

The Detroit auto giant said the E-Transit Custom is designed to set a new benchmark in Europe's one-ton van segment and help businesses across the region make the change to electrified vehicles.

"The all-electric successor to Europe’s best-selling van 1,2 is designed from the ground-up to fit seamlessly into the Ford Pro ecosystem of productivity-enhancing, value-adding solutions. E-Transit Custom will be supported by Ford Pro software, charging, service and financing solutions via one comprehensive platform to help increase uptime and reduce operating costs."

Production on all-electric E-Transit Custom is scheduled to begin in 2023 at the upgraded Ford Otosan facility in Kocaeli, Turkey.

The newest addition to Ford Pro’s electrified line-up is expected to be a key component in Ford's (F) target to reach zero emissions for all Ford vehicle sales in Europe and carbon neutrality across its European footprint by 2035.

Shares of Ford Motor (F) fell 1.58% in early Monday trading, which was roughly in line with the broad market decline.