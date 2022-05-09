Locafy exceeds A$0.5M monthly revenue milestone as product take-up accelerates
- Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) has achieved more than a A$0.5M in revenue for the first time in April 2022, more than 130% YoY growth from April 2021.
- The second tranche of Performance Rights is activated once A$1M per month is reached for three consecutive months and the third tranche is released upon achieving A$2M per month for three consecutive months.
- Locafy reseller numbers more than tripled in the current financial year to now exceed 100 in April as the company continues its focus on growing its channel partner network in North America, UK and Australia.