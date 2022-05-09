Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips on Monday has upgraded Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Equal-Weight on the basis of prospects for improved margins.

Still, PGR stock is ticking lower by 0.4% out of the gates.

The analyst raised his 2023 EPS estimate by 8% to $3.90, reflecting a core loss ratio of 72.0% vs. 72.7% in the prior view. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate for 2023 EPS is $6.08.

While margin headwinds for Progressive (PGR) and the auto industry may persist in the near term, "we expect PGR to round the corner on the unfavorable auto market, while the peer group likely still has more pain to face," Phillips wrote in a note, adding that the company "has historically been the best-run company in the P&C space, able to recognize loss trends and price better than the industry."

Likewise, SA's Quant Rating screens PGR stock as a Hold, with the best factor grades in growth, profitability and momentum. Wall Street Analysts also views PGR with a Hold, (4 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 6 Hold, 4 Sell, 3 Strong Sell).

