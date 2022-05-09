Progressive upped to Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley on margin improvement

May 09, 2022 9:53 AM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Insurance claim form and insurance policy

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips on Monday has upgraded Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Equal-Weight on the basis of prospects for improved margins.

Still, PGR stock is ticking lower by 0.4% out of the gates.

The analyst raised his 2023 EPS estimate by 8% to $3.90, reflecting a core loss ratio of 72.0% vs. 72.7% in the prior view. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate for 2023 EPS is $6.08.

While margin headwinds for Progressive (PGR) and the auto industry may persist in the near term, "we expect PGR to round the corner on the unfavorable auto market, while the peer group likely still has more pain to face," Phillips wrote in a note, adding that the company "has historically been the best-run company in the P&C space, able to recognize loss trends and price better than the industry."

Likewise, SA's Quant Rating screens PGR stock as a Hold, with the best factor grades in growth, profitability and momentum. Wall Street Analysts also views PGR with a Hold, (4 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 6 Hold, 4 Sell, 3 Strong Sell).

See how progressive fared during the first quarter.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.