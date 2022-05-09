Boeing (NYSE:BA) -3.7% in early trading on Monday after Air Lease (NYSE:AL) executive chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy said the future of the delayed 777X jetliner project could be at risk, depending on what the Boeing board looks like in 18-24 months.

Boeing (BA) last month pushed back first delivery of the 777X by more than a year to 2025, five years after it was originally due.

"Those decisions whether to continue with the program or not, it will probably not be made by this board of directors anyway," Udvar-Hazy told the Airline Economics conference in Dublin, when asked if the entire 777X program could be threatened by the delays, according to Reuters.

Udvar-Hazy said Air Lease (AL) had considered buying a recently announced freighter version of the 777X but had decided not to do so because there were "too many questions and delays."

"One has to question a little bit the 777X program and its viability," Air Lease (AL) CEO John Plueger told a separate session of the conference, adding that his company received requests from two airlines that are current or potential 777X customers about the availability of the Airbus A350 since Boeing announced the latest delay.

Air Lease (AL) recently ordered for 32 additional Boeing 737-8 and 737-9 jets.