There is a little bit more drama surrounding Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX (SPACE) CEO Elon Musk after he suggested he might die "under mysterious circumstances" in a tweet that is likely a reference to a threat by the top official of Russia's space agency

Dmitry Rogozin has accused Musk of being involved in supplying the "fascist forces" in Ukraine with military communication equipment through Starlink terminals.

"And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool," warned Rogozin.

Rogozin is reportedly angry that the Starlink terminals could help Ukrainians access the Internet. The Roscosmos chief is known for some level of bluster after warning repeatedly that Russia may leave the International Space Station following sanctions. As of now, the ISS is operating very close to normal.

