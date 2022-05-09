Fed's Kashkari: Fed will control inflation, but higher rates will hurt low-income Americans

Federal Reserve policymaker Neel Kashkari said Monday that he is confident the central bank will get inflation under control. However, he thinks the Fed will need help from an improving supply chain and fears higher rates could hurt low-income Americans

Speaking to CNBC, the president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve predicted that price increases would eventually get back down to the Fed's 2% target but doesn't know "how much of that burden we’re going to have to carry vs. getting help from the supply side."

Kashkari also defended his preference for lower rates, noting that he had long been on "team transitory," thinking that a healing supply chain would undercut inflation before the central bank had to rachet up interest rates.

Even as that strategy shifts to a more aggressive rate-hiking cycle, Kashkari remains concerned about the impact higher rates could have on people surviving on lower-wage jobs.

"It’s the lowest-income Americans who are most punished by these climbing prices, and yet your policy tools to tamp down inflation most directly affect those lowest-income Americans as well," the Minneapolis Fed president said.

Kashkari worried that higher Fed rates would lead to higher mortgage rates, making it harder for lower-earning Americans to afford a home. At the same time, he expressed concern that an overly aggressive response to inflation could spark a recession, which falls hardest on workers at the lower end of the income scale.

"So this is a difficult challenge I think for all of us, but we also know that letting inflation stay at these very high levels, it’s not good for anybody and it’s not good for the economy’s long-run for potential for anybody across the income distribution," he noted.

Monday's interview followed up on dovish remarks Kashkari made last week, in which he suggested that the Fed's latest rate increases have brought it close to a neutral rate.