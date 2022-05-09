OPKO health acquires ModeX Therapeutics for $300M
May 09, 2022 10:04 AM ETOPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Diagnostic firm OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) said on Monday it was buying privately-held ModeX Therapeutics for $300 million in common stock to expand its portfolio to include cancer and infectious disease products.
- ModeX, which was founded in October 2020, product portfolio includes cancer immunotherapies, viral diseases therapies and potent multi-specific antibody portfolio include HIV and SARS-CoV-2. The company also has a vaccine for Epstein-Barr virus in development.
- OPKO announced Elias Zerhouni, ModeX Chairman, former President of Global R&D at Sanofi and former NIH Director, as its President and Vice Chairman.
- Gary Nabel, ModeX President and CEO, former Chief Scientific Officer at Sanofi and founder of NIH’s Vaccine Research Center, joined OPKO as Chief Innovation Officer.