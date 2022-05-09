Sidus Space stock dives 20% after rallying 52% in last session

Satellite maker and operator Sidus Space (SIDU) stock sank 20% on Monday after rallying over 50% on Friday on a deal with India’s Dhruva Space.

Shares of SIDU opened at $2.67, recently changing hands at $2.41, down 20%, at 9:50 a.m. ET. The stock gained 52% on Friday to close at $2.99.

SIDU stock soared Friday after it announced an agreement with Dhruva Space for the commercialization of space technologies and services. The partnership will also explore collaborations to support space programs in both the US and India.

Sidus went public in late December following an initial public offering that raised gross proceeds of around $15M.