Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) is 4.3% lower along with a broadly lower market following a rebound earnings report for fiscal Q3, where financial metrics for live entertainment jumped from a year-ago pandemic comparison.

Revenue more than doubled to $460.1 million from a year-ago total where the entertainment and Tao Group Hospitality segments were heavily depressed. Its TV networks revenues dropped about 6% to partly offset the gains.

Adjusted operating income more than doubled as well, to $46.5 million from a prior-year $20.9 million.

Executive Chairman/CEO James Dolan says he's pleased with positive momentum amid the return to live experiences. "At the same time, we continue to prepare for the opening of MSG Sphere in Las Vegas in the second half of calendar 2023, which we believe will set the stage for long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

"Despite the impact of the Omicron variant, which resulted in the postponement of a number of events in the quarter, the Company’s performance venues had a busy concert schedule, while the New York Knicks and New York Rangers continued their 2021-22 regular seasons at The Garden," the company says. After the quarter's end, regular seasons for the company's teams ended at it's now broadcasting NHL playoffs.

Revenue by segment: Entertainment, $194.6 million (up 529%); Networks, $167.6 million (down 5.8%); Tao Group Hospitality, $108.6 million (up 749%).

Net cash from operations came to $106.2 million for the nine months ended March 31.

Cash and equivalents at quarter-end were $999 million.