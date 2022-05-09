Elanco Animal Health slips following updated lowered guidance

May 09, 2022 10:26 AM ETElanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) are down 5% in Monday morning trading after the company issued updated 2022 guidance including revenue below expectations.
  • 2022 revenue guidance of $4.7B-~$4.76B (prior ~$4.75B-$4.8B) is below consensus of $4.77B. The company said that the negative impact of foreign exchange rates.
  • Updating adjusted full-year EPS of $1.15-$1.21 (prior $1.18-$1.24) compares to a consensus of $1.21.
  • In Q1 2022, Elanco (ELAN) swung to net income of $48M from a net loss of $61M in the prior-year period ($0.10 EPS, basic and diluted, vs. -$0.12).
  • Revenue of ~$1.2B was a 1% decline from Q1 2021.
  • The company's results beat on top and bottom lines.
  • Elanco (ELAN) was helped in the quarter by expense reductions, particularly in cost of sales and asset impairment, restructuring, and other special charges.
