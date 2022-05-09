iQSTEL acquires Whisl Telecom for $1.25M in cash and $0.55M in stock

May 09, 2022 10:25 AM ETiQSTEL Inc. (IQST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Marking its sixth telecom acquisition, iQSTEL (OTCQB:IQST) acquired 51% control of Whisl Telecom, U.S.-based telecom operator which provides Voice/SMS services to U.S. corporate customers and operators, for $1.25M in cash and $550K in IQST restricted shares.
  • The acquired company expects to generate $5.6M in revenue over the next 12 months with a net income of $0.83M.
  • The acquisition broadens iQSTEL's core IQSTelecom operation adding to the recent acquisition of Smartbiz and the rest of the IQSTelecom portfolio including Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal, and IoTLabs.
  • "Whisl and Smartbiz, the acquisition we announced in April, combined add $11.6M in additional annual revenue and $1.34M in annual net income. iQSTEL is well on its way to achieving its $90M revenue and reaching positive net income in FY22 and building a foundation for ongoing growth in 2023," CEO Leandro Iglesias commented.
