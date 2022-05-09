Saudi Aramco cut oil prices to Asia and Europe, US prices unchanged
May 09, 2022 10:28 AM ETUSO, ARMCOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Each month Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) publishes oil price (USO) premiums and discounts to benchmark pricing for the upcoming month.
- Over the weekend, Aramco (ARMCO) announced June pricing; the world's largest exporter lowered prices to Asia by ~$5 per barrel, while cutting prices to North West Europe by ~$2.50 per barrel.
- Prices to the US were unchanged at near all-time highs.
- The price cut to Asia was likely expected, as pandemic-related lockdowns in China have loosened supply / demand balances in the region.
- However, the price cut to Europe could surprise some, as indications of reduced Russian volumes should leave the door open for Saudi to charge a premium.