Saudi Aramco cut oil prices to Asia and Europe, US prices unchanged

  • Each month Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) publishes oil price (USO) premiums and discounts to benchmark pricing for the upcoming month.
  • Over the weekend, Aramco (ARMCO) announced June pricing; the world's largest exporter lowered prices to Asia by ~$5 per barrel, while cutting prices to North West Europe by ~$2.50 per barrel.
  • Prices to the US were unchanged at near all-time highs.
  • The price cut to Asia was likely expected, as pandemic-related lockdowns in China have loosened supply / demand balances in the region.
  • However, the price cut to Europe could surprise some, as indications of reduced Russian volumes should leave the door open for Saudi to charge a premium.
