Austin Gold stock falls 13%, trading 36% below IPO price

May 09, 2022 10:31 AM ETAUSTBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

nugget gold

bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Newly public Austin Gold (AUST) stock fell 13% Monday morning, trading 36% below its initial public offering price.

Shares of the Canadian gold mining company opened at $2.70, recently changing hands at $2.58, down 13%, at approximately 10:10 a.m. ET.  

AUST held its IPO last Wednesday, offering 3.27M shares for $4 per share to raise around $13M. The stock soared as high as $29 before sliding to close at $4.37.

For more IPO news, check out SA’s IPO News page.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.