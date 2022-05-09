Watch these consumer stocks as defensive plays in a jittery market

Investors are scrambling once again with all 11 sectors in negative territory in early trading as the impact of higher interest rates and a potential recession down the road continue to be weighed.

There are some defensive stocks in the consumer sector that have been holding up better than the broad market. Out of the consumer stocks listed in the S&P 500 Index, gainers in early trading on Monday included Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) with a 2.09% rise, Clorox Company (CLX) with a 1.85% increase, United Rentals (URI) with a 1.84% push higher and Whirlpool (WHR) with a 1.50% gain.

Looking ahead, UBS ran a comprehensive screen of stocks that met its high-quality factors and have shown that they perform well into the late phase of the ISM and earnings cycles. Coca-Cola (KO -0.0%), Hershey (HSY +0.1%), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY -0.5%) and Estee Lauder Companies (EL -1.7%) made the short list.

