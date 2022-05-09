Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) said on Monday it will raise domestic diesel prices at the refinery gate starting tomorrow, after Brazil's President Bolsonaro criticized the company last week for "abusive profits."

Petrobras (PBR) said it will raise diesel prices to 4.91 reais/liter from 4.51 reais/liter, its first price increase in two months, while keeping gasoline and cooking gas prices unchanged.

Bolsonaro, who is up for re-election in October, had asked Petrobras (PBR) to "be responsible and not increase diesel prices," after the company announced Q1 net profit of 44.56B reais for the quarter.

Petrobras (PBR) -4.6% in Monday's trading as prices for crude oil and other commodities sink across the board.

New CEO Jose Mauro Coelho said last week that Bolsonaro's concerns about high fuel prices are legitimate but the company has an obligation to stick with its price policy; Coelho took the top position at the company on April 14.