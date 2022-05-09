MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) stock is sliding 13% in Monday morning trading after the financial research platform's average revenue per user and the number of its paid subscribers dropped from the previous quarter and from the same quarter a year ago.

Total paid subscribers fell to 909K from 972K in Q4 2021 and from 1,001K in Q1 2021. Total subscribers of 15.4M rose from 14.7M in Q4 2021 and from 11.9M in the year-ago quarter.

The company said that its outsized acquisition of new subscribers in Q1 2021 led to increased churn in Q1 2022 and estimated that the outsized cohort accounted for 60K of churned customers in Q1 2022. Excluding that group, the company's overall churn rate was in line with prior quarters, it said.

Average revenue per user of $636 declined from $742 in the previous quarter and from $825 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net revenue of $136.8M dropped from $146.7M in the prior quarter and increased from $119.7M in the same quarter a year ago.

Net income attributable to MarketWise (MKTW) was $5.83M fell from $8.57M in Q4 2021 and improved from a loss of $614.5M in Q1 2021.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

