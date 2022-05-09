Will Cronos Q1 results bring earnings surprise?

May 09, 2022 10:43 AM ETCronos Group Inc. (CRON)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Cannabis Industry And Investments Exploding In Profits Concept High Quality

Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.79M (+88.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, CRON has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.

  • The company's stock fell 3.6% on Feb. 28, when the company reported Q4 results. Cronos posted mixed Q4 result as earnings fell short of the consensus despite a revenue beat.
  • Last quarter, the company announced its plans to exit Peace Naturals Campus, a cannabis production facility located in Stayner, Ontario. The decision was made to streamline the supply chain and raise profitability.
  • In March, the company announced the return of Mike Gorenstein in the role of company's new chairman, president and CEO.
  • The company's stock is down ~35% YTD
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.