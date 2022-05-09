Will Cronos Q1 results bring earnings surprise?
May 09, 2022 10:43 AM ETCronos Group Inc. (CRON)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.79M (+88.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CRON has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
- The company's stock fell 3.6% on Feb. 28, when the company reported Q4 results. Cronos posted mixed Q4 result as earnings fell short of the consensus despite a revenue beat.
- Last quarter, the company announced its plans to exit Peace Naturals Campus, a cannabis production facility located in Stayner, Ontario. The decision was made to streamline the supply chain and raise profitability.
- In March, the company announced the return of Mike Gorenstein in the role of company's new chairman, president and CEO.
- The company's stock is down ~35% YTD