Cinedigm sets up revamped Fandor on Roku Channel

May 09, 2022 10:45 AM ETCinedigm Corp. (CIDM)ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Multimedia video wall television broadcast

simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is making its Fandor entertainment channel available as a premium offering in the U.S. on The Roku Channel (ROKU).
  • That's a revamping of what had been its Fandor Spotlight offering on Roku. Existing Fandor Spotlight subscribers will get access to the new service along with a new look and new exclusive premieres.
  • The independent film-focused Fandor has a library of more than 1,000 hours of films and series in dozens of genres.
  • Cinedigm had previously launched its Screambox, Dove Channel, CONtv and Docurama services on The Roku Channel.
