Blue Apron stock edges higher on positive outlook despite Q1 earnings miss

May 09, 2022 10:52 AM ETBlue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Meal Delivery Service Blue Apron To Go Public On NYSE

Scott Eisen/Getty Images News

  • Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) shares up despite Q1 results that missed the consensus mark on the hope to grow sequentially.
  • Net revenue was up 16% vs. 1Q20 and 10% sequentially but declined 9% Y/Y.
  • Average Order Value grew 2.2% Y/Y to $62.99, reflects continued advancements in product innovation and variety, as well as the pricing increase introduced in the second half of 2021.
  • Orders per customer fell 5.6% and average revenue per customer decreased 3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $30.7M vs. loss of $6.1M year ago.
  • Customers were up 15% sequentially to 321,000.
  • As the company continues to invest to drive growth, marketing expenses expanded 40% Y/Y to $27.9M.
  • For Q2, the company expects to grow customers sequentially, positive operating cash.
  • For FY2022, the company expects net revenue growth to be in the mid-teens percentage range Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 13.16% and expects to return to positive Y/Y net revenue growth starting in the 2Q22 and for the rest of 2022.
  • Wall Street Analyst screens the stock with a strong buy rating whereas SA Quant rating says to hold.
  • Since the start of 2022, APRN has shed more than 51%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.