Blue Apron stock edges higher on positive outlook despite Q1 earnings miss
May 09, 2022 10:52 AM ETBlue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) shares up despite Q1 results that missed the consensus mark on the hope to grow sequentially.
- Net revenue was up 16% vs. 1Q20 and 10% sequentially but declined 9% Y/Y.
- Average Order Value grew 2.2% Y/Y to $62.99, reflects continued advancements in product innovation and variety, as well as the pricing increase introduced in the second half of 2021.
- Orders per customer fell 5.6% and average revenue per customer decreased 3%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $30.7M vs. loss of $6.1M year ago.
- Customers were up 15% sequentially to 321,000.
- As the company continues to invest to drive growth, marketing expenses expanded 40% Y/Y to $27.9M.
- For Q2, the company expects to grow customers sequentially, positive operating cash.
- For FY2022, the company expects net revenue growth to be in the mid-teens percentage range Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 13.16% and expects to return to positive Y/Y net revenue growth starting in the 2Q22 and for the rest of 2022.
- Wall Street Analyst screens the stock with a strong buy rating whereas SA Quant rating says to hold.
- Since the start of 2022, APRN has shed more than 51%.