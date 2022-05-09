Will Workhorse Group remain optimistic about reaching $25M revenue mark in 2022
May 09, 2022 10:54 AM ETWorkhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.01M
- To attain financial stability, the company recently entered into a deleveraging transaction.
- Taking a look at last quarter's revenue miss.
- During Q4 2021 earnings release, the company expected that it would sell at least 250 vehicles in 2022, assuming current supply chain visibility remains unchanged, and generate at least $25M in revenue.
- Hold rating on the stock with contributor comments that say: 'Workhorse is still hemorrhaging money. It is yet to recover from the costly recall of 41 vehicles issued in 2021.'
- Buy Rating on the stock with contributor commentary: 'I believe that Workhorse will successfully execute its business plan, which will likely lead to sales growth and free cash flow generation'
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- A comparative price performance of the stock against its peers over the last six months, WKHS has declined 62% over the time frame.
- The market cap of stock remains at $451.4M