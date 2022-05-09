Will Workhorse Group remain optimistic about reaching $25M revenue mark in 2022

  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.01M
  • To attain financial stability, the company recently entered into a deleveraging transaction.
  • Taking a look at last quarter's revenue miss.
  • During Q4 2021 earnings release, the company expected that it would sell at least 250 vehicles in 2022, assuming current supply chain visibility remains unchanged, and generate at least $25M in revenue.
  • Hold rating on the stock with contributor comments that say: 'Workhorse is still hemorrhaging money. It is yet to recover from the costly recall of 41 vehicles issued in 2021.'
  • Buy Rating on the stock with contributor commentary: 'I believe that Workhorse will successfully execute its business plan, which will likely lead to sales growth and free cash flow generation'
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • A comparative price performance of the stock against its peers over the last six months, WKHS has declined 62% over the time frame.

  • The market cap of stock remains at $451.4M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.