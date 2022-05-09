Better Therapeutics up 27% on more than 7x higher than normal daily volume

May 09, 2022 10:57 AM ETBetter Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Abstract financial graph with trend line

Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of prescription digital therapeutics developer Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) are up 27% in Monday morning trading amid more than seven times higher than normal daily volume.
  • Average daily volume for the stock is ~4.7M shares, according to Yahoo Finance. As of 1052a, ~36.5M shares had traded hands.
  • The upside move is happening despite any news or regulatory filings. The company reports Q1 2022 results on May 13.
  • Despite the short-term surge, Better Therapeutics (BTTX) shares are down ~52% year to date.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Better Therapeutics (BTTX) as a strong sell.
