Cryptocurrency miner stocks like Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) tumbled in Monday morning trading, outpacing the swoon in bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other major digital tokens amid a broader selloff in risk assets.

The global crypto market cap stands at $1.50T at the time of writing, off a whopping 50% from its peak in November. Bitcoin (BTC-USD -5.6%) plunged to $32.6K over the past 24 hours and ethereum (ETH-USD -5.5%) dropped to below $2.4K.

As a slew of central banks pivot to tighter monetary policy to tame persistently high inflation, "most investors have taken a risk-off approach -- selling stocks and cryptos alike in order to cut down risk,” said Darshan Bathija, chief executive crypto exchange Vauld, quoted by Bloomberg. In the week ended May 6 the Federal Reserve hiked the target rate by the most in 22 years, and guided for balance sheet runoff starting in June.

Crypto miners: SOS (NYSE:SOS -7.8%), HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE -13.6%), BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM -10.8%), Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT -13.5%), Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF -14.9%), CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK -12.4%), Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE -10.6%), Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ -14.5%), Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK -14.5%), Stronghold Digital (NASDAQ:SDIG -16.6%), Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR -17.4%), and Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH -18.4%).

Other crypto-focused stocks deep in the red are: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR -20.6%), Coinbase Global (COIN -14.3%), Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTCPK:BRPHF -22.3%), Silvergate Capital (SI -12.9%) and Bakkt (BKKT -12.1%).

Earlier, Bitcoin Strategy ETFs fell to record lows.