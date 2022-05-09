Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) said Monday that it has offered to sell as many as five jack-up rigs to help satisfy the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority's concerns over its acquisition of Maersk Drilling (OTCPK:AMKBY).

Noble (NE) said it has offered to sell the Noble Hans Deul, Noble Sam Hartley, Noble Sam Turner, Noble Houston Colbert and Noble Lloyd Noble rigs, including related support and infrastructure; all currently are working in the North Sea.

The companies said they are examining different options to divest, and expect clarity on which of the CJ-70 rigs will be included in the coming weeks.

Noble (NE) shares -6.5% in Monday's trading as prices for crude oil and other commodities sink across the board.

A divestment would have a material impact on the earnings power of the new Noble (NE), and the potential loss of the Noble Lloyd Noble - the world's largest modern jackup rig - would be particularly disappointing, Henrik Alex writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.