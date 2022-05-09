BioXcel stock falls as Q1 net loss widens Y/Y but Igalmi approval positions to "realize" FY22 goals
May 09, 2022 11:06 AM ETBioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock fell May 9 after the company reported its Q1 results.
- Net loss widened to -$31.47M, compared to -$26.38M in Q1 2021.
- Research and development expenses increased to $18.56M, compared to $14.74M in Q1 2021. The company said the increase was mainly due to clinical trial costs related to its TRANQUILITY program, which is evaluating BXCL501 for acute treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease.
- In April, the FDA approved Igalmi, (dexmedetomidine), for the acute treatment of agitation linked to schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults.
- The trade launch in distribution channels is expected in Q3.
- "Our recent achievements across our clinical, business, and commercial priorities, highlighted by our first FDA approval of IGALMI, have positioned us to realize our 2022 goals and beyond,” said BioXcel CEO Vimal Mehta.
- As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were ~$200M. The company added that this excludes contributions from a $260M strategic financing announced in April.
- BioXcel noted that it extended cash runway into 2025.