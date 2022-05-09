Service Properties stock slides 9% after price target cut at B.Riley
May 09, 2022 11:09 AM ETService Properties Trust (SVC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Service Properties (NASDAQ:SVC) fell 10% after B. Riley lowered its price target on real estate investment trust to $11 from $13 in a research note issued on Monday.
- The target price, however, still implies a potential upside of about 64% from the stock's last close.
- SVC shares have lost 43% in the last one year with major sell-off coming through company's latest earnings report released on May 4.
- Seeking Alpha Quant System flagged Strong Sell rating well in advance on Jan. 21, citing SVC is at the high risk of performing badly due to its declining growth when compared to other real estate stocks.