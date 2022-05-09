Intellia Therapeutics stocks falls for third straight session after Q1 earnings miss
May 09, 2022 11:10 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares dropped 9% Monday morning as two brokerages lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Oppenheimer cut its target on Intellia (NTLA) to $130 from $160, while maintaining an "outperform" rating. The new target implies a 173% increase from the last closing price. JMP Securities, meanwhile, lowered the target from $165 to $110.
- The PT revisions comes after the genome editing company reported its Q1 earnings that missed Wall Street estimates.
- Quarterly net loss widened from $46.2M in Q121 to $146.9M. The results were significantly impacted by a ~239% rise in R&D expenses compared to last year.
- Shares fell 10% on the result day and continues to be in red for the third consecutive trading day.
- Other brokerages also lowered their targets on the stock. Wedbush cut PT from $108 to $55, while Guggenheim lowered it from $150 to $120.