Intellia Therapeutics stocks falls for third straight session after Q1 earnings miss

May 09, 2022 11:10 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares dropped 9% Monday morning as two brokerages lowered their price targets on the stock.
  • Oppenheimer cut its target on Intellia (NTLA) to $130 from $160, while maintaining an "outperform" rating. The new target implies a 173% increase from the last closing price. JMP Securities, meanwhile, lowered the target from $165 to $110.
  • The PT revisions comes after the genome editing company reported its Q1 earnings that missed Wall Street estimates.
  • Quarterly net loss widened from $46.2M in Q121 to $146.9M. The results were significantly impacted by a ~239% rise in R&D expenses compared to last year.
  • Shares fell 10% on the result day and continues to be in red for the third consecutive trading day.
  • Other brokerages also lowered their targets on the stock. Wedbush cut PT from $108 to $55, while Guggenheim lowered it from $150 to $120.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.