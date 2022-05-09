Schumer has met with six Republicans on cannabis legalization bill - Marijuana Moment
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he has met with six Senate Republicans to discuss his marijuana legalization bill, Marijuana Moment reported.
- Speaking at a legalization rally in New York City on May 7, Schumer said he eventually wants to support of 10 Republican colleagues so "we can get the 60 votes we need on the floor of the Senate to pass legislation that is so important."
- As the marijuana news website pointed out, not only is getting 10 Republicans to favor the Cannabis Administration & Opportunity Act going to be tough, there is no guarantee all Senate Democrats will back the legislation.
- Schumer has delayed introduction of the bill, but has said he plans to introduce it prior to the August recess.