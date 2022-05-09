Covetrus falls as price target lowered to $26 at Barclays

May 09, 2022 11:19 AM ETCVETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad lowered the firm's price target on Covetrus (CVET -7.8%) to $26 from $38 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst says both recent macro challenges and vet clinic constraints are likely to act as a driver for Covetrus' offerings, and believes the company's outlook is likely to stay intact.
  • Since the start of 2022, Covetrus shares fell around 24%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 47%.
  • Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha Quant Rating also says to Buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.