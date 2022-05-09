HF Sinclair Q1 results - big beat, reinstates the dividend

HF Sinclair (DINO) reported Q1 earnings ahead of the market open Monday, exceeding street estimates, reinstating the quarterly dividend and shedding light on favorable refining fundamentals:

  • Earnings - the Company generated adjusted net income per share of 99c, versus Street estimates of 14c.
  • Capital allocation - the board announced a reinstatement of the quarterly dividend at 40c (3.7% yield); management remains committed to returning a total of $1b of cash to shareholders in the coming 12 months (10.5% of market cap).
  • Guide - no changes to guidance were included in the Company's Q1 press release.

HF Sinclair (DINO) remains a bit of a special situation, as the Company integrates its recent acquisition. However, the business remains very exposed to refining fundamentals, where CEO Jenkins said, "refining fundamentals are very favorable due to strong gasoline and diesel demand, coupled with low product inventories."

