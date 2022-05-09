Alkami Technology stock falls; Barclays cuts PT on lower peer multiples
May 09, 2022 11:20 AM ETAlkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) stock is on track to post its fourth straight session of losses, sliding as much as 6.7% on Monday.
- Barclays cut its price target to $15 from $17 on "lower peer multiples" and maintained its Equal-weight rating.
- The new PT implies potential upside of 31.1% to ALKT's last close.
- Analyst Saket Kalia said ALKT's Q1 results were highlighted by higher subscriber net additions, slightly lower ARPU and higher net new ARR.
- "Higher net subscriber adds drove $1.5M beat in net new ARR. We believe the existing user base is growing faster than the market, and this is why ARPU was slightly lower," Kalia wrote in a note to clients.
- ALKT "stock is cheaper than QTWO and core providers, we think reflecting profitability", he added.
- JMP Securities also lowered ALKT's PT to $23 from $35, implying 101% upside to its last close, and reiterated its Market Outperform rating.
- Wall Street analysts on average rated ALKT Buy, with an average PT of $21.83.
- But SA Quant rating on ALKT is Strong Sell, with the system noting that the stock is at high risk of performing badly.
- ALKT stock declined ~49% YTD.
- Last week, ALKT posted Q1 results that were largely in-line with Street estimates.