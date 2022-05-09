Advent Technologies signs technology assessment agreement with auto manufacturer
May 09, 2022 11:24 AM ETAdvent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) signed a technology assessment agreement with a second large global automotive manufacturer.
- Advent will provide assistance through supplying membrane electrode assemblies for testing, evaluation, and optimization under the collaborator’s conditions. It will also provide support on MEA operational parameters and sharing technical know-how for fuel cell stacks, proprietary HT-PEM technology, and leveraging HT PEM for advanced cooling systems.
- Based on successful execution of the first phase of the project, the companies will work to establish a Joint Development Agreement governing, among other things, specific product requirements, goals, milestones, and plans.