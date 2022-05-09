UST stablecoin loses $1 peg as crypto whales dump large stakes

May 09, 2022 11:34 AM ETTerraUSD (UST-USD), LUNA-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • TerraUSD (UST-USD), the third largest stablecoin by market cap, lost its peg to the U.S. dollar over the weekend, dropping below $1 to its lowest in nearly a year, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
  • The algorithmic stablecoin on May 7 fell to as low as $0.987, recovering a bit to $0.991 at the time of writing.
  • Apparently the de-pegging "was deliberate and coordinated," Terra Co-founder Do Kwon retweeted a Twitter post dated May 7. "Massive 285m UST dump on Curve and Binance by a single player followed by massive shorts on Luna and hundreds of twitter posts."
  • Furthermore, another crypto whale had swapped almost 85M UST for nearly the same amount of USD stablecoin (USDC-USD), Bloomberg reported, citing data from Etherscan.
  • Meanwhile, Luna (LUNA-USD -11.0%) tokens, the sister coin of UST, are tumbling amid a broader selloff in risk assets.
  • In mid-April, ether-based protocol Beanstalk fell from its $1 peg.
