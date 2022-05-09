Arvinas stock down 17% after Wedbush downgrades to neutral
May 09, 2022 11:39 AM ETArvinas, Inc. (ARVN)BCBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN -17.0%) stock falls after Wedbush downgraded rating to neutral from outperform and lowered PT to $48 from $98.
- Wedbush said it sees increased development challenges to breast cancer treatment, ARV-471, in light of recent study failures for oral SERDs amcenestrant (Sanofi) and giredestrant (Roche) in late line ER+/HER2-breast cancer patient.
- "While we acknowledge that ARV-471 has a different mechanism of action to SERDs, and Ph 1 dose-escalation data for ARV-471 appears to show clinical benefit in both ESR1 wildtype and ESR1m patients, we believe ARVN may decide to at least enrich for ESR1m in any registration-directed late line study, thus potentially limiting the initial opportunity," Wedbush analyst Robert Driscoll said.
- "We are stepping to the sidelines as we await clinical updates for ARV-471 in 2H:22 from the VERITAC Ph 2 study, as well as further insight into clinical development next steps," Driscoll added.
- ARV-471 is expected to enter two Phase 3 registrational clinical trials in 2022.
- Stock has fallen 53% YTD.
- Wall Street analysts on average rated ARVN Buy, with an average price target of $113.53.