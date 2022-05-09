State Street names CFO Eric Aboaf vice chairman
May 09, 2022 11:40 AM ETSTTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- State Street (STT) names Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf to the additional role of vice chairman and expands his responsibility for the company's Global Markets business. The change gives Aboaf direct management of all aspects of the company's balance sheet and use of the balance sheet on behalf of its clients.
- "His role across all uses of our balance sheet will create additional growth and efficiencies, further drive balance sheet optimization, and promote capital return to shareholders," the company said.
- The company also named Lou Maiuri to president and head of Investment Services, giving him end-to-end responsibility for all facets of State Street's (STT) Investment Services businesses, including client management, product, technology, and operations.
