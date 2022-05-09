Ocugen stock slips 8% as Chardan Capital cuts PT

May 09, 2022 11:40 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares have dropped for the third straight trading session following the firm's Q1 earnings release last week that missed Wall Street estimates.
  • Quarterly losses more than doubled to $18M from $7M in Q121. The results were impacted by increased R&D expenses, which grew from $2.9M last year to $7.9M. The growth was attributed to continued investment in development activities for Covaxin and ophthalmology portfolio.
  • Unimpressed by the results, Chardan Capital lowered its price target on the firm from $4 to $3.50, while keeping a neutral rating.
  • Shares are currently down ~8% to $1.99 and have slumped 58.58% in value YTD.
