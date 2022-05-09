Ocugen stock slips 8% as Chardan Capital cuts PT
May 09, 2022 11:40 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares have dropped for the third straight trading session following the firm's Q1 earnings release last week that missed Wall Street estimates.
- Quarterly losses more than doubled to $18M from $7M in Q121. The results were impacted by increased R&D expenses, which grew from $2.9M last year to $7.9M. The growth was attributed to continued investment in development activities for Covaxin and ophthalmology portfolio.
- Unimpressed by the results, Chardan Capital lowered its price target on the firm from $4 to $3.50, while keeping a neutral rating.
- Shares are currently down ~8% to $1.99 and have slumped 58.58% in value YTD.
