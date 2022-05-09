AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) -7% in Monday's trading after reporting Q1 adjusted EBITDA fell 2% Y/Y to $438M and production was flat while remaining on track to achieve full-year guidance.

The miner said full-year guidance for production remains unchanged at 2.55M-2.8M oz, with most of the production growth expected to come from Obuasi, as well as all-in sustaining costs of $1,295-$1,425/oz and total capital spending of $1.05B-$1.15B.

Q1 gold production totaled 588K oz as AISC increased 9% Y/Y to $1,401/oz, driven largely by what the company said were uncontrollable factors, such as rising inflation across several categories of input costs and higher royalties.

Q1 free cash flow rose to $268M vs. an outflow of $92M in the year-earlier quarter, helped by $326M received from the Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

AngloGold (AU) said the Obuasi mine in Ghana is on track to achieve a full mining rate of 4K metric tons/day by the end of June.

The company said its balance sheet was in a solid position after funding the Corvus acquisition and paying the 2021 year-end dividend, with ~$2.5B in liquidity, including $1B of cash at the end of March.

AngloGold Ashanti's (AU) price return shows a 15% YTD decline and a 20% loss during the past year.