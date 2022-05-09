BAE Systems bags $24M military contract to develop autonomous network technology

May 09, 2022

  • US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (or DARPA) awards BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY -1.7%) $24M contract for to develop software that autonomously configures tactical networks for mission-critical communications as part of the Mission-Integrated Network Control (or MINC) program
  • It aims at building an advanced, secure communications network for multi-domain operations.
  • Company is to develop algorithms and necessary software to 'anticipate, configure, and control' available resources to optimize the flow of information.
  • “In today’s highly congested and contested environments, secure and adaptable multi-domain communications have never been more important. Recent research advances in networking, autonomy, and mission planning offers a unique opportunity for real-time control of the tactical network based on the mission and evolving operating environment. As a result of this program, we'll enable the operator to deliver the right information to the right user at the right time across multiple domains and improve mission outcome.” ” said Brian Decleene, chief scientist at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs.
