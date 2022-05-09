'Doctor Strange' gathers $185 million in 2022's best film opening

May 09, 2022

It's not yet Memorial Day in the U.S., but it already Marvel Day apparently: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (NYSE:DIS) became the year's biggest opener, grossing $185 million in domestic theaters.

That tops a $134 million debut from The Batman (WBD) in early March. And it keeps up a now-long tradition of Marvel films opening strong in May to kickstart the summer season.

It's the best opening of 2022 - though not of the pandemic era, as Spider-Man: No Way Home (another Marvel film, but a Sony (SONY) one) opened to a stunning $260 million-plus (third-best ever) in December.

The new Doctor Strange passed $90 million just on Friday's receipts. It added another $265 million internationally for the weekend, to zip past $450 million in worldwide grosses.

With Doctor Strange taking up all the theater space, the rival choices mostly held serve from before: The Bad Guys (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was a distant second with $9.8 million; Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PARA) (PARAA) No. 3 with $6.2 million; and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (WBD) fourth with $4 million.

And the Marvel film looks likely to rake in many, many more dollars at least until Paramount (PARA) (PARAA) rolls out Top Gun: Maverick on May 27, after several delays.

IMAX reported its biggest May global opening ever, with $33 million, based on the Marvel hit.

Cinema names set to benefit from the good movie news: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF); Cinemark (CNK); (IMAX); Marcus (MCS); Reading International (RDI); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF); National CineMedia (NCMI).

