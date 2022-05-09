Energy Vault stock plunges 27% amid bearish session

May 09, 2022 11:55 AM ETNRGVBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and abstract background

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Vault (NRGV) stock tumbled 27% on Monday during a bearish day for the broader market.

Shares of the energy storage solutions company opened at $11.75. The stock recently changed hands at $10.23, down 27%, at approximately 11:40 a.m. ET.

Energy Vault went public on Feb. 11 through a merger with SPAC Novus Capital II. The deal valued the combined company at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1B.

For a more in-depth look at Energy Vault, check out SA contributor WideAlpha’s “Energy Vault is a Promising But Highly Speculative Investment Opportunity”.

