Energy Vault (NRGV) stock tumbled 27% on Monday during a bearish day for the broader market.

Shares of the energy storage solutions company opened at $11.75. The stock recently changed hands at $10.23, down 27%, at approximately 11:40 a.m. ET.

Energy Vault went public on Feb. 11 through a merger with SPAC Novus Capital II. The deal valued the combined company at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1B.

