Twilio pulled lower amid Mizuho price target cut reflecting SaaS multiple compression
May 09, 2022 11:55 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- After seeing a price target ($200 from $300) at Mizuho Securities, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) eroded ~7% of its value in today's trading until noon.
- The price target was cut to reflect SaaS multiple compression.
- The risks to the current target as per the rating agency include an intensified competitive environment from various CPaaS vendors, a continued lack of profitability, rising costs from increased wireless carrier charges and adverse economic conditions.
- Last week, the company reported a 48% surge in Q1 revenue and a rise in active customer accounts to 268K as of Mar.31, 2022 from $235K as of prior year.
- In its Q2 guidance, the company sees revenue $912M to $922M vs. $917.03M consensus, non-GAAP EPS -$0.23 to -$0.20 vs. -$0.13 consensus; organic growth rate is expected to be between 27% and 29%, the lowest in the past five quarters.
- Despite a earnings beat, multiple Wall Street Analysts lowered price targets amidst a lower earnings multiple.
- In the past 6-months trading, the stock lost 68% while 30-days trading saw a 34% drop taking the stock to its 52-week low levels.
- SA Contributor The Value Pendulum recently analyzed where will the Twilio stock be in 5 years? while Michael Wiggins De Oliveira believes that Q1 Earnings, poor guidance is making the company struggle to remain profitable.
- Of the 31 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 22 have assigned it a String Buy while 8 have assigned a Buy rating;