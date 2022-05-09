DraftKings slides to multi-year low as analysts set targets lower

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG -12.1%) fell sharply on Monday after the company's earning report landed on the lap of investors just as a wave of selling pressure swept over the tech, online media, and gaming sectors.

Wall Street bulls have cut price targets on DKNG in reaction to the share price slump, but are still positive on the long-term setup.

Oppenheimer (Outperform rating, price target cut to $24 from $32): "DKNG raised its ’22 revenue/EBITDA margin outlook on strong top-line trends and improving customer acquisition efficiencies, as the brand benefits from national advertising... We believe competencies in product development and customer acquisition that DKNG utilized to become the daily fantasy sports market leader will allow the company to be a critical player in accelerating the shift in US sports betting from ~ $150B wagered illegally/offshore to licensed domestic operators."

Needham (Buy rating, price target cut to $25 from $32): "While DKNG increased its organic revenue and adj. EBITDA guides this quarter, investing in the stock still requires patience in our view, as we do not expect the >$800 adj. EBITDA loss to improve to positive until '24E. We still believe the medium-term unit economics of the business are compelling, but given the increasing focus on profitability by the market, this is being outweighed by the US OSB market still in its infancy (state maturities ~1.5 years on average)."

Morgan Stanley (Overweight rating, price target $31): "DKNG raised its ’22 revenue/EBITDA margin outlook on strong top-line trends and improving customer acquisition efficiencies, as the brand benefits from national advertising."

DraftKings (DKNG) traded as low as $11.10 on Monday to mark a new multi-year low.